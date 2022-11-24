icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine sought to blow up Russian-Turkish gas pipeline – Moscow
24 Nov, 2022 09:22
Ukrainian plot to blow up Russian-Turkish pipeline foiled – Moscow

According to the Russian security service, several people were taken into custody
Credit: The FSB, Russia’s security service

Russia's security service FSB has said it has foiled a Ukrainian plot targeting Russia’s undersea gas pipeline to Türkiye. Magnetic mines, plastic explosions and other evidence have been seized during the bust, according to the statement.

Several Russian nationals “involved in the preparation and material support of the terrorist attack” have been taken into custody, the FSB said. It said that it discovered communications between the plotters and Ukrainian special services during the operation. Kiev allegedly gave instructions on the exact location in Russia’s Volgograd Region the bomb should be placed to disable the Southern Stream pipeline.

The agency released images purportedly shot during the bust. These included footage of two arrests made at different locations and of what appear to be bombs, explosives, detonators and money. The statement said agents seized 593,000 rubles ($9,800) from the alleged plotters.

Credit: The FSB, Russia’s security service

In mid-September, the FSB reported capturing a Ukrainian agent and several accomplices, who allegedly plotted to plant a bomb at a facility through which Russian natural gas is exported to Türkiye. Senior Russian officials later confirmed that the Southern Stream link, which goes under the Black Sea, was the target.

