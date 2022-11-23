icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2022 17:42
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin speaks on ‘problems and achievements’ of Russia-led alliance

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) helps defend its members’ interests, the Russian president says
Putin speaks on ‘problems and achievements’ of Russia-led alliance
Russian Presidnet Vladimir Putin attends a CSTO summit in Yerevan, Armenia, on November 23, 2022. ©  Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov

The work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not flawless, but it still contributes to defending the national interests of member states, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the CSTO summit on Wednesday. Along with Russia, the alliance comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“We do see not just achievements, but problems as well,” the Russian president said at the meeting in the Armenian capital, Yerevan. Earlier on Wednesday, the host nation’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticized the alliance’s response to an outbreak of hostilities between Armenia and its regional rival Azerbaijan during the autumn.

Pashinyan said it was “disappointing” that Yerevan’s CSTO membership did not prevent Baku from what he called “aggressive actions.” The prime minister also stated that the alliance members have so far failed to reach a consensus when it comes to the CSTO’s reaction to Azerbaijani actions.

Dozens of people were reportedly killed over several days of shelling and cross-border raids between Armenia and Azerbaijan in October. The Armenian leadership asked the CSTO to send troops under the alliance’s mutual defense provisions. In response, the organization called for diplomacy and deployed monitors to Armenia.

Russian-led alliance starts military drills 
Read more
Russian-led alliance starts military drills 

Putin maintained on Wednesday that the CSTO’s work does bring about “visible practical results” and also “helps to defend national interests, sovereignty and independence of our nations.” He also praised its members' increased cooperation.

The Russian president highlighted a peacekeeping mission launched by the CSTO in Kazakhstan in January. Kazakhstan asked the CSTO for assistance during a period of extreme turmoil, when mass protests over fuel price hikes turned into riots. Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on malign foreign influences seeking to infiltrate the nation.

According to Putin, “effective measures” taken by the CSTO helped prevent Kazakhstan’s “takeover by extremists.” Pashinyan earlier gave a similar assessment, saying that the CSTO mission helped Kazakhstan to “avoid internal chaos.”

The experience the CSTO gained in Kazakhstan will be used to further strengthen the alliance, the Russian president said, adding that Moscow “supports… an important decision on equipping the [alliance’s] peacekeeping force with modern weapons, military and special equipment.”

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: War of attrition
0:00
25:20
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies