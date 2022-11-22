icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Nov, 2022 08:18
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow condemns US reaction to execution of Russian POWs

Condoning crimes of “murderer” allies may cost America in the future, the embassy warned
Moscow condemns US reaction to execution of Russian POWs
A screenshot from a video showing Russian soldiers surrendering to the Ukrainian forces ©  Telegram

The Russian embassy in Washington has said that the US is enabling Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” to act with impunity by downplaying evidence of their atrocities, adding that US officials risk blowback from the policy, it warned.

The statement released on Monday came in response to comments made by Beth Van Schaack, the US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, about videos of the summary execution of Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian troops.

A clip apparently shows the Russians surrendering and lying down on the ground. Another shows what looks like a Russian soldier appearing at the scene and discharging his firearm. The final clip is of Russian troops lying on the ground in pools of blood, apparently dead from gunshots to the head.

Ukraine claims that the videos show a false surrender by the Russians, with the intention of taking their captors by surprise. Van Schaack seemed to downplay the incident, stating that “when we’re looking at the sheer scale of criminality exhibited by Russian forces, it’s enormous compared to the allegations that we have seen against Ukrainian forces.”

READ MORE: US downplays execution of Russian POWs in Ukraine

The US official “failed to provide any evidence of violent acts allegedly committed by our servicemen” the Russian embassy said. Her remarks fit with Washington’s general “callous attitude” toward the deaths of Russian troops and exemplified American “double standards at their finest,” it noted.

“Isn’t it clear that the United States enables permissiveness and impunity for neo-Nazis in Ukraine by covering up the frenzy of Ukrainian bandits?” the Russian diplomatic mission asked. “By condoning the crimes of the Kiev regime and ignoring them, Washington supports murderers… One must always remember: ‘For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind’.”

Moscow sounded the alarm about the footage circulating on social media on Friday. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that murdering POWs was a “widespread practice” for Kiev’s forces.

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
Socialism 2.0? Alessandro Golombiewski Teixeira, Professor at Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy & Management
0:00
29:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies