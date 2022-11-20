icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Nov, 2022 21:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev is a Russian city – former president

Dmitry Medvedev ridiculed Ukrainian vows to “return” Crimea and referred to the country’s capital itself as a historical part of Russia
Kiev is a Russian city – former president
A silhouette of The Prince Vladimir the Great Monument stands as the sun rises over the Dnieper River in central Kiev, Ukraine on October 8, 2022. ©  Getty Images / Ed Ram

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev recalled the Russian past of the city of Kiev on Sunday in response to promises repeatedly voiced by top Ukrainian officials to “return” the Crimean Peninsula.

“Sometimes the enemy’s statements need to be answered not only diplomatically or somehow allegorically,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. 

Various cockroaches that have been bred in the Kiev insectarium constantly threaten to ‘return Crimea.’ Well, their goals are clear: to cheer up the tame insects around and show the insectarium’s owner that they are still very capable of cockroach runs for a morsel of food.

The Ukrainian leadership is in no position to talk about the “return” of Crimea, the former president suggested, explaining that Kiev itself is, in fact, a Russian city. 

Medvedev listed “indisputable facts” about the city, stating that Kiev was “the capital of Ancient Rus,” as well as “a large Little Russian city within the Russian Empire”, and “a capital of a republic of the USSR.”

Ukraine could seize Crimea next month – deputy defense minister READ MORE: Ukraine could seize Crimea next month – deputy defense minister

In Kiev, “people always thought and spoke Russian. To make it clear about what and where should be returned,” Medvedev, who is now the deputy head of the country’s Security Council, concluded. 

The remarks come as top Ukrainian officials have repeatedly pledged to restore Ukraine to its borders as of 1991, fully “de-occupying” its lands and seizing the Crimean Peninsula from Russia. The most recent statement on this matter was uttered by Kiev’s deputy defense minister, Vladimir Gavrilov, in an interview with Sky News on Saturday.

“I think Russia can face a black swan in their country… and this can contribute to [our] success with Crimea,” Gavrilov said. “We can step into Crimea, for example, by the end of December. Possible? Possible. Not ruling out that it can be so.”

Crimea broke away from Ukraine and voted to join Russia shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. This past October, four other formerly Ukrainian territories, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, were incorporated into Russia following referendums.

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arrogance unmoored? Rob Urie, Author of 'Zen Economics'
0:00
29:33
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies