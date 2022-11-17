icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dutch court passes sentence in MH17 trial 
17 Nov, 2022 14:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia believes Ukraine is making a mockery of peace talks – RIA

Moscow suspects that Kiev wants to turn negotiations into “a TV show,” a source told the news agency
Russia believes Ukraine is making a mockery of peace talks – RIA
FILE PHOTO: Military delegations from Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine, and UN officials discuss grain shipments from Ukraine in Istanbul, Türkiye, July 2022. ©  Arif Akdogan / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Ukraine wants to make a spectacle out of peace negotiations, instead of earnestly pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing a Moscow source.

“Russia has not changed the position that it is open to negotiations – unlike Kiev, which first requested [negotiations], then abandoned them, and now is ready to renew them but is putting forward inappropriate preconditions,” the source was quoted as saying.

“Kiev’s new idea of ‘public’ negotiations, which is an attempt to turn diplomacy into a TV show, proves the unseriousness of its intentions.”

This comes after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Wednesday that he would like to have negotiations with Russia in “a public format,” rather than behind closed doors.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied on Thursday that the notion of public negotiations “doesn’t exist.”

“One thing is obvious: The Ukrainian side doesn’t want any talks,” he added.

Zelensky backtracks on missile claims READ MORE: Zelensky backtracks on missile claims

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine began shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state in late February. However, meaningful talks fell apart by April, with Moscow accusing Kiev of sabotaging the process.

Last month, Zelensky signed a decree about “the impossibility” of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader seemingly reversed his position last week, saying that Kiev is ready for talks under several conditions, such as the “restoration of [Ukraine’s] territorial integrity” and the compensation of damages by Moscow. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Grushko called these demands “unacceptable.”

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The high cost of food and fertilizers
0:00
23:1
CrossTalk: Europe’s decline
0:00
24:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies