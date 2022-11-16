icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Nov, 2022 09:51
Missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian – Moscow

Projectile which, according to reports, killed two people was an S-300 fired by Kiev forces, Russia says
Missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian – Moscow
Police block a road on November 16, 2022 near the site where a missile strike killed two men in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow. ©  Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

The missile that hit Polish territory on Tuesday night had been fired by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry has concluded, after studying the published images from the site.

The missile fell near the city of Przewodow, killing two people, Polish officials reported. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the country’s military experts analyzed photos of the projectile’s parts that were published by media and “identified them as elements of a missile from the S-300 air defense system used by the Air Force of Ukraine.”

The ministry added that, on that day, Russian aircraft and ships conducted “massive” strikes on Ukrainian command centers and energy infrastructure. “The high-precision strikes were carried out only against targets on Ukrainian territory and no closer than 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) from the Ukrainian-Polish border,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Biden suggests Russia not behind Poland ‘missile strike’

Both Russia and Ukraine use the S-300 missile system. Ukraine acquired the weapon after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Moscow of having struck Polish territory. Polish President Andrzej Duda, meanwhile, said the missile was “most probably” Russian-made, but fell short of stating who'd fired it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the reaction to the missile incident as “hysterical.”

“High-ranking officials from different countries made statements without any clear knowledge of what has happened,” Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. “Such a brazen reaction once again demonstrates that one should never rush with assessments and statements that could escalate the situation.”

