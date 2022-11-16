icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Nov, 2022 08:44
HomeRussia & FSU

Ten million Ukrainians without power – Zelensky

Russian strikes also resulted in the shutdown of nuclear power plants and led to communication outages, Ukraine’s president said
Ten million Ukrainians without power – Zelensky
Cars driving at night during a blackout after a military strike partially damaged the electricity infrastructure in Kiev. ©  Sergey VOLSKYI / AFP

About ten million Ukrainians have been left without electricity due to a Russian missile barrage, President Vladimir Zelensky said on Wednesday. In recent weeks, Moscow has been targeting the Ukrainian power grid after Moscow accused Kiev of staging ‘sabotage’ attacks on its critical infrastructure.

In a video address on Telegram, Zelensky stated that many Ukrainian cities are experiencing power outages, with Kiev, Kharkov, Zhytomyr, and Lviv Regions affected the most. “About ten million Ukrainians are without electricity,” he said.

The Ukrainian President also noted internet connection and communication issues across the entire country. Moreover, due to Russian strikes several nuclear units have been automatically shut down at two nuclear power plants, Zelensky claimed, without providing any more details.

“These were the calculated consequences: the enemy knew what he was doing,” he added.

Millions of Ukrainians affected by blackouts – Zelensky
Read more
Millions of Ukrainians affected by blackouts – Zelensky

Zelensky also claimed that in total Russian forces had launched 90 missiles at Ukraine. On Tuesday, Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential administration, called the situation in the wake of the attacks “critical,” adding that most strikes targeted facilities in the center and north of the country.

“The situation in the capital is extremely serious, special emergency power cut schedules are being put in place,” he said.

Ukraine has been experiencing rolling power outages since Moscow launched strikes on its energy infrastructure on October 10, after accusing Kiev of targeting Russian sites, including the strategic Crimean Bridge.

Earlier this month, Zelensky claimed the electricity blackouts affected more than four million Ukrainians, with residents of the capital and its suburbs bearing the brunt. According to Ukrainian authorities, the recurring Russian attacks have destroyed or damaged up to 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s decline
0:00
24:44
Be all, end all? Richard Black, Former Virginia State Senator and Retired US Army Colonel
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies