icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Nov, 2022 07:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia explains what’s essential for NATO

The bloc needs an enemy to exist and expands to find one, a senior diplomat said
Russia explains what’s essential for NATO
FILE PHOTO. NATO flag in Rukla, Lithuania. ©  Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images

Having an enemy to fight against is essential for NATO’s survival, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has claimed.

“NATO is the kind of organization that cannot live without an enemy. If it had none, it would have died,” he was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti news agency on Monday.

The diplomat added that the bloc’s expansion is largely motivated by the need to antagonize nations so they can fit the role of an enemy.

“They have declared Asia a zone of the alliance’s interest, pushed the zone of their defense right to the border of China,” he noted.

Grushko said the conflict in Ukraine stems from NATO’s declared intention to eventually accept Kiev as a new member, while ignoring Russia’s national security concerns. The alliance is still trying to bring in Ukraine, he said, adding that he doesn’t believe the US and its allies are acting rationally on the issue.

Germany urges Hungary and Türkiye to allow NATO expansion
Read more
Germany urges Hungary and Türkiye to allow NATO expansion

The NATO leadership claims to have an open door policy, saying that every nation has a sovereign right to choose it as provider of security. Its charter, however, requires all members to approve any expansion, a fact that came to the forefront after Türkiye stalled the accession of Finland and Sweden over their alleged sheltering of terrorism suspects.

The US-led military alliance declared the inclusion of Ukraine as one of its objectives in 2008, dismissing Moscow’s warning that such a move would cross a red line. After the 2014 coup in Kiev, the new Ukrainian government dropped the nation’s neutrality policy and said that joining NATO was its primary goal.

When Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February, it cited NATO’s clandestine expansion into Ukraine as one of the key reasons. Organization members were training and arming the Ukrainian army and establishing military infrastructure in the country without formally accepting Kiev’s membership bid, Moscow said.

Top stories

RT Features

America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Indo-Pacific Power Plays
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Tactics vs. strategy
0:00
28:43
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies