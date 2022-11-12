icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Nov, 2022 20:05
Ukrainians ‘zombified’ by propaganda – Tsar Wolves chief

The ongoing conflict is not a “walk in the park,” but Russia will prevail in it, the former space boss turned military adviser says
Ukrainians 'zombified' by propaganda – Tsar Wolves chief
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainians celebrate in front of the large poster in form of postage stamp depicting Russia's Crimea Bridge on fire in Kiev, Ukraine. ©  Getty Images / NurPhoto / Maxym Marusenko

Ukrainian propaganda amounts to “zombification” of the country’s population, the ex-head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, believes. The former top official is now leading a volunteer unit dubbed Tsar Wolves in Donbass that provides military and technical assistance to the troops.

“I cannot recall when Russia was fighting at once such a powerful coalition of high-tech nations [and] fighting with a population heavily poisoned by propaganda. We have a chance out there to have a look at Ukrainian TV propaganda – it’s really zombification,” Rogozin told RIA Novosti in an interview this week.

The conflict with Ukraine, which is being backed by the collective West, is definitely not a “walk in the park” for Moscow, Rogozin admitted. However, he said he had no doubts that Russia would prevail and succeed in achieving its aims. 

Former Russian space boss leads 'Tsar Wolves'

The ex-space boss, who led Roscosmos from 2018 before stepping down last summer, is now heading up Tsar Wolves. The group’s name is a nod to Russian volunteer units that took part in a series of conflicts in the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. 

The unit operates in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which were recently incorporated into Russia. It is composed of “experienced military advisers and experts with rich combat experience” and provides military and technical support for the troops, according to Rogozin. 

The unit has already successfully tested a new “smart” targeting module for mortars, Rogozin revealed earlier this week. The targeting system, as well as other modern weaponry, is set to “show itself” on the frontline “soon,” he said.

