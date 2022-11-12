icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Nov, 2022 12:45
Kherson Region names provisional capital

The local administration relocated to the city of Genichesk before Ukrainian troops entered their previous base
Kherson Region names provisional capital
A Russian military police officer directs traffic in the queue for the crossing during the evacuation from Kherson. ©  Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov

The city of Genichesk has become the provisional seat of Russia’s Kherson Region after Ukrainian troops seized the eponymous capital, regional government spokesman Alexander Fomin told the news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday.

“All governing bodies are now located there,” Fomin said. Genichesk sits roughly 200km (124 miles) to the south of Kherson, on the coast of the Sea of Azov and to the northeast of Crimea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu authorized the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson on Wednesday.

General Sergey Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said Moscow wanted to prevent the needless deaths of soldiers and civilians. He cited a concern that Ukrainian forces could cause a flood by destroying a hydroelectric dam.

According to the Defense Ministry, more than 30,000 Russian soldiers moved to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River and took up defensive positions there, while more than 115,000 civilians were relocated from Kherson and the surrounding area.

READ MORE: Pulling back ‘to save lives’: Key points from top Russian commander’s Kherson speech

Kherson Region was seized by Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring country in late February.

The region, together with three other former Ukrainian territories, joined Russia after holding a referendum in September. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Kherson Region remains a part of Russia despite the withdrawal of troops from Kherson itself.

Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
America's 'Ministry of Truth' hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand's nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE

Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
Ukrainian Biolab Funding
0:00
25:38
CrossTalk: Humiliating victory
0:00
24:32
