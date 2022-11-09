icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 23:09
HomeRussia & FSU

US threatens Russia’s traditional values – Putin

President Putin has enacted a national policy of preserving traditional values
US threatens Russia’s traditional values – Putin
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Aleksandr Kryazhev

Actions taken by Washington and other “unfriendly nations” – as well as transnational corporations, certain NGOs and media outlets – threaten Russia’s traditional values, President Vladimir Putin said in a decree on Wednesday. The new document sets the principles of protecting and preserving the values Russia considers the basis for “defending and strengthening its sovereignty” as well as “preserving the people of Russia and developing their human potential.”

Reliance on its traditional values stemming from Russia’s cultural and historical experience is what helps the nation to effectively face new challenges and threats while keeping its identity intact, the decree said. Among the values listed in the document are life, human dignity, human rights, patriotism, high moral ideals, close-knit traditional family, historical memory, continuity of generations, as well as unity of all peoples living on the territory of Russia.

Putin reveals his thoughts on gender theory READ MORE: Putin reveals his thoughts on gender theory

The document also says that all major religions – including Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and Judaism – had a “profound impact” on the development of Russia’s traditional values, shared by both believers and atheists.

Putin’s new policy is aimed at “preserving and strengthening traditional values… through generations,” as well as “countering the spread of destructive ideologies.” As examples of such ideologies, which are “alien to the people of Russia,” the document lists the “cult of  egoism, impunity and amorality,” the “denial of patriotism and family values,” and LGBTQ+ propaganda.

‘Russia will always be Russia’: Putin’s full speech on accession of former Ukrainian territories (VIDEO) READ MORE: ‘Russia will always be Russia’: Putin’s full speech on accession of former Ukrainian territories (VIDEO)

“Actions of extremist and terrorist organizations, certain media outlets as well as actions of the US and other unfriendly nations and some transnational corporations… pose a threat to traditional values,” the document notes. 

According to Putin’s decree, this threat should be countered through policies targeting the youth, education reforms, and support for literature, art, films and media outlets promoting traditional values. The decree also instructs the government to work with the civil society, preserve the historical memory of the peoples of Russia, and support the Russian language, both in Russia and abroad.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies