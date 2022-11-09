icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Senior official in Russian frontline region of Kherson dead
9 Nov, 2022 13:27
Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of Kherson, has died in a car crash
Kirill Stremousov ©  Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov

A senior Russian official in the frontline Kherson Region, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car accident, the local press office confirmed to the media on Wednesday. Stremousov, the region’s deputy head, often spoke on behalf of the regional administration, particularly when it came to the situation in the city of Kherson.  

Stremousov gave regular updates on social media and regularly talked to journalists about the region’s affairs. Just this morning, the late official revealed the latest information about the battlefield situation, reporting that Ukrainian attempts to advance in a town some 50km to the north from Kherson had been thwarted by Russian troops. 

Russia incorporated Kherson Region last month, after residents there voted in a referendum to break away from Kiev and be accepted into Russia. Kiev dismissed the ballot as a “sham” and continued its military push toward the regional capital.

READ MORE: Ukrainian advance towards frontline city has failed – official

Kherson is located on the right bank of the Dnieper River and is relatively close to Ukrainian positions. The regional administration urged civilians to leave the city due to the threat from Ukrainian forces and has moved its headquarters to the other side of the river.

Stremousov came to prominence in the national media after earlier having a brush with death. In September, his office in Kherson was hit by a Ukrainian rocket, but he was not there due to a scheduled appearance on a talk show. The blast injured several workers of the administration.

