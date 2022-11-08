icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2022 13:11
HomeRussia & FSU

EU country names prime concern for citizens

The green transition is not a top priority for Poles amid a cost-of-living crisis, President Andrzej Duda has said
EU country names prime concern for citizens
©  SOPA Images / Contributor

Polish people are more concerned about their own living standards than about meeting climate change goals and efforts must be made to make the green transition “cost-effective,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday in his address to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Amid a looming pan-European energy and cost-of-living crisis this winter, the president said millions of his compatriots are not going to ask how many of its “ambitious climate goals” the government has achieved.

“What they are going to ask, is why the energy resources are so expensive and why their living standards have dropped so dramatically,” he said.

Therefore, in pursuing the interests of climate transition, it is important not to become “climate hypocrites.” Transition “has to be cost-effective and serve energy security,” Duda emphasized.

READ MORE: Warsaw mulls cutting down on Christmas lights

The energy situation in Poland, the most coal-dependent country in Europe, has been aggravated by an EU embargo on Russian imports, surging gas prices, and Moscow’s decision to cut off natural gas supplies to the country in late April.

The Polish president called for “enhancing pressure on Russia” and stepping up efforts “to become independent of Russian fossil fuels.”

On the same day, the Polish government revealed that it will not only delay plans to close coal mines but will also expand the production of coal, despite it being one of the most polluting industries.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
Gain of pain? Radhika Desai, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba
0:00
30:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies