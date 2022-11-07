icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Nov, 2022 10:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Memorial to tortured cat unveiled in St Petersburg

Tragic feline Kuzya died after abuse inflicted by perpetrators acting out of spite against pet’s owner and filmed on camera
Memorial to tortured cat unveiled in St Petersburg
©  vk.com / public216449934

Russian cat lovers have crowdfunded a memorial statue to a cat, who was tortured to death by a cruel couple who also filmed their acts. The pet killers were sentenced to prison terms earlier this year.

The small bronze statue of a ginger cat named Kuzya was unveiled at a pet cemetery in St. Petersburg last week. It will serve as a reminder of the creature’s sad story and as a tribute to all animals who fall victim to human abuse, according to the campaign’s web page.

The shocking death of Kuzya was first reported last September after footage of his mistreatment was published online by the perpetrators. He’d been abducted by the couple from the city of Severodvinsk in the northern Arkhangelsk region, an escalation in an ongoing family feud.

The pet killers were identified by police as Artyem Lavrentyev and Anna-Viktoria Gromovich, both in their 40s. The woman reportedly had an intense conflict with her partner’s mother, so the two snatched the older woman’s cat and abused him on camera for revenge. Kuzya, who was aged 14 at the time, died after enduring about a week in their captivity.

Pets at risk as broke Brits cut costs – RSPCA
Read more
Pets at risk as broke Brits cut costs – RSPCA

The pair were charged with animal cruelty and, after trial, were each sentenced in February to over three years in prison.

“I killed the cat because he was very much like his owner,” Gromovich reportedly stated during proceedings. “She did dirt on me, a lot, right to the core of my soul.”

A lawyer for the cat’s owner said her client believed the sentence was too mild. The maximum punishment for animal cruelty in Russia is five years in prison.

Amid the scandal, the couple lost parental custody over their child, a little girl. Gromovich reportedly claimed that this decision was unfair and that it stemmed only from the animal cruelty case.

But a family court decided that she had issues with alcohol abuse and that the child would be better off with her great-grandmother, who had a record of caring for the girl.

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: ‘Blank Check?’
0:00
26:7
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies