icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 21:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian Starlink units go dark over funding issues – media

Kiev is concerned about losing access to Elon Musk’s internet service if the US or UK doesn’t step in to pay
Ukrainian Starlink units go dark over funding issues – media
©  Getty Images / Rafael Henrique

Some 1,300 Starlink satellite terminals went offline in Ukraine last week due to a failure to pay the military’s internet bills, deepening fears that the country will no longer be able to afford the pricey satellite service, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN on Friday.  

The terminals, all part of a block purchased from a British company in March, began to go dark on October 24 for lack of funding, causing a “huge problem” for the military that depended upon them. Aware the bill was coming due and that they would be unable to pay it, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense asked its UK allies for $3.25 million to cover the monthly cost and rotated the terminals out of use so they wouldn’t wink out at a critical moment. However, their request was turned down.  

Starlink parent company SpaceX alerted the Pentagon in September that it could no longer pay the full cost of Ukraine’s Starlink usage, asking Washington to pick up the slack, according to CNN. With approximately 25,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine, Musk estimated the military’s use of the service would cost nearly $400 million over the next 12 months. Fewer than 11,000 were being paid for at the time he wrote to the Pentagon. 

Ukrainian troops complain of trouble with Musk's Starlink – FT
Read more
Ukrainian troops complain of trouble with Musk's Starlink – FT

Musk then appeared to change his mind about footing the bill for the service a few days later, tweeting “We’ll just keep funding Ukraine for free.”  

However, a senior defense official told CNN SpaceX has continued negotiating with the Pentagon, adding that officials are eager to get Musk to commit resources in writing because they fear he will change his mind. 

He has reportedly refused to operate Starlink in Crimea, fearing this would invite an escalation from Moscow, while Western media have accused him of hindering the network's operation by Ukrainian troops in Russian-controlled areas, which Musk denies. Last month, he warned that even though the company has “diverted massive resources toward defense” as the Russian military attempts to take the system out, “Starlink may still die.”

Moscow believes Starlink is a legitimate target, reasoning that the US and its allies have been using “elements of the civilian space infrastructure, including commercial, for military purposes.” Because this “essentially constitutes an involvement in military action through a proxy,” the “quasi-civilian” satellite network is fair game, Russian diplomat Konstantin Vorontsov told the UN last month.

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies