icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 22:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Snowden mocks ‘Russian bots’ trope

The whistleblower posted a meme on Twitter about the trend of blaming Russians for everything
Snowden mocks ‘Russian bots’ trope
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Florian David

US National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden has posted a picture on Twitter, mocking the ‘blame Russia’ fad. Snowden had apparently dug up a meme dating back to the Trump-era trend of finding elusive ‘Russian trolls’ everywhere.

The picture, posted by the whistleblower without any context, turned out to have aged well and prompted a heated discussion on his feed.

It shows a book cover, mimicking the iconic Little Golden Books series, titled ‘Everyone I don’t agree with is a Russian bot’. The subtitle of the ‘book’ explains that it provides a “child’s guide to media and government excuse-making for political failings.”

Some users appreciated the meme, providing other ‘guidebooks’ about omnipotent evil forces that are often mentioned during classy political discussions online.

Others, however, apparently failed to see the irony, accusing Snowden of being a “literal Russian bot” himself.

The whistleblower, who fled the US after leaking top-secret documents almost a decade ago, finally received Russian citizenship back in September, having applied for it in 2020 upon receiving a permanent residency permit.

Washington still wants Snowden returned home to face espionage charges over his 2013 leak revealing the NSA’s extensive surveillance operations. The surveillance turned out to target American citizens to a far greater degree than previously known to the public, the leak – which never got published in full – showed. Since then, the surveillance program exposed by Snowden was declared unlawful by a US appeals court.

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Change election?
0:00
25:27
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies