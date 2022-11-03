Russia and Ukraine hold new prisoner swap

More than 100 Russian soldiers have been exchanged, the Defense Ministry said

Moscow and Kiev have conducted a second major prisoner swap in under a week, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed on Thursday.

It added that all of the 107 released Russian soldiers were airlifted for medical treatment and assessment in Moscow.

Acting Head of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel that 65 of the returnees are from the DPR and neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

“We are handing over the same number of prisoners, mostly members of the Armed Service of Ukraine,” he added.

On Saturday, 50 soldiers were returned to Russia, according to the country’s Defense Ministry. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, stated that 52 servicemen were handed over by Moscow, including soldiers, national guardsmen, navy personnel, and border guards.

Last month, Russia released 108 female Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for 110 Russian nationals, many of whom were civilian sailors.

The DPR and LPR broke away from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Both republics, together with two other former Ukrainian regions, joined Russia after holding referendums in September.