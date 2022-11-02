icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Nov, 2022 10:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia resumes participation in grain deal – Defense Ministry

UN and Turkish mediation helped to get written guarantees from Kiev, the military says
Russia resumes participation in grain deal – Defense Ministry
©  Getty Images / Future Publishing / Contributor

Russia has resumed its participation in the Türkiye and UN-mediated deal on the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Moscow agreed to reverse the suspension after getting written guarantees from Kiev that it would not use the safety corridor provided by Russia for military purposes, the statement said.

“At this time, the Russian Federation considers the issued guarantees sufficient,” the ministry noted.

Moscow’s decision to suspend participation in the arrangement was announced last week after the Russian military accused Ukraine of using the corridor for a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol.

The statement on Wednesday credited the UN and Türkiye for securing the written pledge from Kiev. The scheme, which was first negotiated in July, is technically a set of two trilateral agreements between the two mediators and Russia and Ukraine respectively.

Moscow has long expressed concern about the implementation of the deal, which was touted by Kiev and its Western backers as necessary to curb surging prices in the global food market. Contrary to its stated goal, many of the shipments were sent to rich European countries rather than struggling nations elsewhere in the world, Russia said.

Moscow raises concerns over alleged Truss message to Blinken
Read more
Moscow raises concerns over alleged Truss message to Blinken

Moscow also blamed the UN for failing to have the US and its allies lift economic sanctions against Russian maritime traffic, which is necessary for shipping Russian food and fertilizers to other nations. It was also part of the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative.

The attack on Sevastopol happened early on Saturday last week and involved unmanned aerial and naval craft, which were detected and intercepted by the Russian Navy, according to statements by the defense ministry.

It claimed that the British military assisted Ukraine in planning and executing the operation. It further claimed that the same Royal Navy unit was involved in an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September.

The UK Ministry of Defence responded by accusing its Russian counterpart of peddling false claims of “epic scale.”

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe & Russia divided
0:00
24:59
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies