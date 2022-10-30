Dozens of cars bump into each other in Moscow (VIDEO)

The major accident came on the day of the season’s first snowfall

More than 50 vehicles on Sunday evening got involved in a series of accidents in the western part of the Russian capital, TASS news agency reported, citing a source in Moscow’s emergency services. The news came on the day when Moscow saw its first snowfall of the season.

“There were several minor accidents involving 54 cars, a motorcycle, and a Moscow city bus. As a result, according to updated data, five people were injured, one of them a child,” the agency's source said.

Two people have been hospitalized, according to TASS.

RIA Novosti’s source in the capital police said that about 20 cars have been involved in a road accident, while the agency’s source in emergency services confirmed that the number of affected vehicles might reach 50.

The Moscow state traffic inspectorate has not specified the number of cars involved but confirmed that the incident took place on the overpass on Ryabinovaya street and that “several vehicles had been damaged.” Two people “sought medical attention,” according to the organization.

Earlier on Sunday, due to severe weather, the Moscow Transport Department recommended car owners avoid driving unless they had changed the car tires to winter ones.

An ice weather warning will be in place for Moscow until the evening of November 1, and a wind warning – until Monday morning.