30 Oct, 2022 17:01
Washington seeking to weaken EU – Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said US policy is driven by its “ideological superiority complexes”
The United States is aiming to weaken the EU, both militarily and economically, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed. 

Europeans are already suffering from anti-Russia sanctions “many times more than the US,” he said in an interview published on Sunday. 

“There is a growing number of economists, not only in our country, but also in the West, who come to a conclusion that the US goal is to completely ‘bleed’ and deindustrialize the European economy,” he said.

“It is also in Washington’s interests to weaken Europe militarily. To constantly keep it under pressure, to force it to pump weapons into Ukraine, and in return fill the EU countries’ arms depots with American supplies,” Lavrov said. 

In pursuing such a policy, Washington has been guided by “economic, purely selfish calculations, as well as by ideological complexes of superiority,” he suggested. 

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Americans were making “crazy money” by selling gas to European states at exorbitant prices against a backdrop of EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies.

He said this would inevitably lead to the “deindustrialization” of the EU which, in turn, will  have “very, very deplorable consequences” for the bloc “over the next 10 to 20 years.”

In the wake of sweeping sanctions the EU imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, gas prices have surged. The bloc is now struggling with the prospect of energy shortages in winter and soaring inflation. Brussels has largely followed Washington’s stance of seeking to weaken Moscow by imposing sanctions, while supporting Kiev through weapons supplies and financial aid.

