icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022 07:41
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow responds to criticism over grain deal suspension

Washington chose to ignore Ukraine’s assault on Russian ships involved in securing the safety of sea routes, a top diplomat said
Moscow responds to criticism over grain deal suspension
The cargo ship Polarnet arrives to Derince port in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey, on August 8, 2022. ©  AP Photo / Khalil Hamra

Russia’s decision to suspend the grain deal with Ukraine was prompted by Kiev’s reckless actions, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington said on Sunday, while describing Western condemnation of the move as unwarranted.

Russia halted its compliance with the agreement, brokered by the UN and Türkiye, after Kiev conducted a major drone attack on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet involved in securing safe passage for agricultural cargo.

Speaking to reporters, Anatoly Antonov said: "Washington's reaction to the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous,” adding that the US refrained from condemning “the reckless actions of the Kiev regime.” 

Antonov noted the West’s “complete disregard” of Russia’s allegations that the bombing of Russian ships was organized with the involvement of the British military. The UK Ministry of Defence has denied the accusation.

Amid “attacks and provocations against Russian military and merchant vessels involved in the Black Sea Initiative”, Moscow cannot continue operations without paying attention to security issues, Antonov insisted.

The envoy also addressed “insinuations” that Russia is causing global starvation, saying Moscow has repeatedly highlighted the importance of supplying the poorest countries with agricultural goods.

Russia suspends participation in grain deal after Ukrainian attack
Read more
Russia suspends participation in grain deal after Ukrainian attack

“However, under the grain scheme, a good half of all dry-cargo carriers went to developed countries. At the same time, Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan received only about 3% of agricultural products,” he noted.

On Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that it was suspending the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports, citing a Ukrainian “terror attack” against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the grain corridor.

US President Joe Biden denounced Moscow’s decision as “purely outrageous,” claiming it would “increase starvation.” “There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on Russia’s decision to suspend the grain deal, Andrey Ermak, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff, accused Moscow of “blackmail.” 

The breakthrough deal between Moscow and Kiev was reached in Istanbul in July with mediation by the UN and Türkiye. It aimed to unlock agricultural exports via the Black Sea from Russia and Ukraine, which had come to halt due to the conflict between the two nations. The deal was praised as critical for easing the global food crisis and helping the world’s poorest nations to avoid starvation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, repeatedly accused Western nations of taking over grain exported from Ukraine, instead of allowing it to be delivered to developing countries. Moscow also warned that it could quit the grain deal if an agreement to ease restrictions on its food and fertilizer exports were not implemented.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies