29 Oct, 2022 18:04
Gay clubs to be banned in Russia – legislator

A senior State Duma member says establishments that “promote” same-sex relations will be outlawed under a new bill
FILE PHOTO: © Oscar del Pozo / AFP ©  OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Same-sex establishments will be banned under a new Russian bill seeking to penalize LGBT ‘propaganda’, a member of the State Duma, the country’s lower house of parliament, has said.

“Gay clubs are places where one usually can find [LGBT] people… I consider them establishments that promote untraditional sexual relations,” Nina Ostanina, the head of the parliamentary committee on family matters, told news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday.

Ostanina insisted, however, that the bill does not outlaw homosexuality. “It is about propaganda, not about [LGBT] people. They will continue to live as they do now,” she said.

The Duma unanimously approved the bill during its first reading on Thursday. The proposed legislation will ban the “propaganda” of same-sex relations in the public sphere, including in the media, films, books and advertisements. It will provide for fines of up to $6,500 for individuals and $81,500 for organizations.

The bill, which was initially proposed by the state media regulator Roskomnadzor, builds on a ban on LGBT “propaganda” targeting minors, which has been in place in Russia since 2013.

Legislators are expected to attach amendments to the bill during its second reading. Ostanina said the planned ban may be expanded to cover theaters, and harsher penalties for offenders may be also considered.

