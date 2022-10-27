icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Oct, 2022 18:09
Conflict between Russia and Ukraine a ‘civil war’ of sorts – Putin

The citizens of the two countries are really one people, the Russian president told the Valdai Discussion Club
File photo: Russian and Ukrainian contestants at a beauty pageant in the UK, 2015 ©  Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It is a historical fact that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, which makes the current conflict a “civil war” of sorts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during the Valdai Discussion Club session in Moscow.

“This is one people, speaking one language,” Putin said during the question-and-answer period, calling it a “historical fact” that cannot be questioned. Russian statehood emerged in the territories of present-day Ukraine in the 9th century and that language differences only “emerged in the 14th and 15th century due to Polish meddling,” he added.

Asked by the moderator if the current fighting in Ukraine amounts to civil war, Putin said “Sort of, yes.”

“We found ourselves in separate states for a series of reasons,” the Russian president explained, saying that the Soviet Union’s creators “decided to appease the nationalist tendencies of Bolsheviks native to Ukraine, and gifted them Russian ancestral lands without asking the people who lived there.” 

In this way, the Ukrainian Soviet Republic was granted all of the historical Little Russia, the entire Black Sea coast, and Donbass, Putin said.

The Russian president spoke at the annual event of the Valdai Discussion Club, an annual international event in Russia conceived in 2004 as a platform for floating ideas that the host nation considers important to discuss with other global players.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, after NATO refused to rule out Kiev’s eventual accession to the bloc, which Moscow called an unacceptable threat to its national security.

The US and its allies declared the military action an act of unprovoked aggression and pledged to pursue Russia's strategic defeat. They have been arming and funding the Ukrainian government and imposing sanctions against Russia, which has exacerbated the global economic turmoil that arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

