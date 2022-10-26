icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Oct, 2022 15:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia shares ‘dirty bomb’ concerns with India, China

Moscow insists on the threat of “a potential provocation by Ukraine”
Russia shares ‘dirty bomb’ concerns with India, China
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. ©  Sputnik/Vadim Savitsky

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has warned his Indian and Chinese counterparts that Kiev might detonate a ‘dirty bomb’ – a conventional munition with radioactive elements. Separate calls with Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe were organized on Wednesday.

Shoigu relayed “his concerns about a potential provocation by Ukraine,” according to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry. Earlier, the top military official contacted his colleagues in the US, UK, and several other nations to inform them on the same matter.

Later, Singh wrote on Twitter that he told Shoigu neither side should resort to the use of nuclear or radiological weapons. He reiterated that India calls on the parties to “pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.” 

On Monday, the foreign ministers of the US, UK, and France released a joint statement rejecting Russia’s claims as “transparently false allegations.” 

Kiev also denied the accusations, with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba claiming that Russia is waging a disinformation campaign that “might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag operation.”  

On Tuesday, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, addressed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres which emphasized that Moscow would consider the use of the explosive device by Kiev “an act of nuclear terrorism.”

READ MORE: Exposure of ‘dirty bomb’ plans caused panic in Kiev – Russia

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies