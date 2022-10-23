icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Oct, 2022 22:11
RT suspends host after ‘disgusting’ remarks about Ukrainian children

Anton Krasovsky has called for the "drowning" of Ukrainian children, a statement condemned by the broadcaster’s editor-in-chief on behalf of all the team
RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has condemned comments from Russian-language broadcast host Anton Krasovsky that suggested Ukrainian children need to be "drowned", and suspended his contract.

Krasovsky made the remarks during an episode of his program, in which science fiction writer Sergey Lukyanenko was a guest. The latter said that back in 1980, in a hospital in the Uzhgorod region, in Western Ukraine, local children told him that "Ukraine is occupied by Muscovites" and if this had not happened, they would have lived better. 

Krasovsky responded to this by saying: "It is necessary to straight up drown these children. A kid said that ‘Muscovites have occupied’ – you immediately throw them into a river with a turbulent current." When Lukyanenko objected, Krasovsky added that children could still be “beaten into the hut and burned.”

On Sunday night Simonyan published a statement on her Telegram channel, calling Krasovsky's words “wild and disgusting.”

“Perhaps Anton will explain what temporary insanity caused it and how it came out of his mouth. It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned,” she wrote.

Simonyan clarified that she is suspending his contract with the broadcaster, “because neither I nor the rest of the RT team can allow even the thought that one of us is capable of sharing such nonsense.”

“For the children of Ukraine, as well as the children of Donbass, and all other children, I wish that all this ends as soon as possible, and they can live and study in peace again – in the language they consider native.”

Krasovsky first came to international prominence, in the early 2010s, as a LGBT rights activist. During a TV show in 2013, he ‘came out’ live on air, while expressing opposition to Russia’s so-called ‘gay propaganda’ law. 

He blasted both President Vladimir Putin and his predecessor Dmitry Medvedev and was lauded by Western media. That led to the journalist writing for The Guardian and featuring in other American and British outlets.

Since 2021 Krasovsky, who is HIV positive, has presented a program on RT Russian called "Антонимы" (The Antonyms).

