22 Oct, 2022 19:24
Sanctioned son of Russian tycoon records ‘I’m a Ukrainian’ video appeal

Mikhail Fridman’s son Alexander Ozhelskiy accused Kiev’s “f****** bureaucrats” of sanctioning him despite his stance
© YouTube / Alexander Ozhelskiy

Alexander Ozhelskiy, the son of  Russian business tycoon Mikhail Fridman, has called on Ukraine to lift “unfair” sanctions against him.

In a YouTube video address, recorded in English, the 22-year-old accused “f****** bureaucrats” of ignoring his pro-Kiev stance.

I can't believe that my position regarding the war wasn't even taken into consideration. And I can't believe that the sole reason for these sanctions is my relation to another person,” Ozhelskiy said.

He emphasized that he is “appalled and offended” by the Ukrainian authorities’ October 20 decision to include him in their list of 256 sanctioned Russian businessmen and their relatives.

Ozhelskiy explained that he has been opposing the Russian military operation in Ukraine “since day one,” left Russia immediately after its launch on February 24 and has no plans to return.

I left a lot, I left my friends, I left my business and I left it because I value my freedom more,” the businessman explained, revealing that he is now based in Dubai and lives in an Airbnb apartment, rather than in a “f****** mansion.”

Ozhelskiy said that in the past he had participated in “pro-Ukrainian protests” in London and in some demonstartions in Russia and that he doesn’t understand why “a bunch of f****** bureaucrats” is ignoring those facts.

I think that this decision should be overturned,” he said.

Fridman’s son emphasized that he considers himself Ukrainian and “can't believe” that he cannot visit his relatives in the country anymore.

Ozhelskiy is the only son of Lviv-born Fridman. In May, he, along with his four sisters, featured on the Forbes’ list of the richest heirs of Russian billionaires, with his inheritance share estimated at $2,6 billion.

Fridman, however, made it clear several years ago that he was going to leave almost all of his wealth to the charity rather than to his children.

In March, the $13-billion worth magnate said that the sanctions imposed against him and  against other Russian businessmen by the Western countries are “unfair” and “useless.”

He also described an assumption that being close to the Kremlin is paramount to make billions in Russia, as a “very typical and inappropriate” myth.

