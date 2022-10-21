Kremlin speaks on end of mobilization

Military enrolment in some Russian regions has already been completed, Dmitry Peskov has said

The Russian government has not yet set an exact date for ending the national partial mobilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

The official referred to remarks made by President Vladimir Putin last week, in which he said that the enrolment of military reservists would be completed in “approximately” two weeks.

Peskov declined to offer any further information, stating: “There is no timeline that would be more accurate.”

“Some regions have already completed the process at their level, in some regions partial mobilization continues,” he said.

Putin ordered the partial mobilization of troops in Russia on September 21. The Defense Ministry said at the time that it planned to boost the strength of the standing army by some 300,000 people.

On October 4, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported surpassing the 200,000 benchmark in the enrolment process.

The Russian president announced an end to the mobilization within weeks during a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan last Friday.

Peskov also commented on claims that some of the mobilized personnel had been sent to the frontline without proper training and some had lost their lives.

“We don’t have any details, but we have all seen those reports. They will certainly be investigated,” he said, adding that, in this case, the Defense Ministry is the relevant government department.