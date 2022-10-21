icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Oct, 2022 12:07
Kremlin speaks on end of mobilization

Military enrolment in some Russian regions has already been completed, Dmitry Peskov has said
Kremlin speaks on end of mobilization
©  Sputnik/Vitaly Timkiv

The Russian government has not yet set an exact date for ending the national partial mobilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

The official referred to remarks made by President Vladimir Putin last week, in which he said that the enrolment of military reservists would be completed in “approximately” two weeks.

Peskov declined to offer any further information, stating: “There is no timeline that would be more accurate.”

“Some regions have already completed the process at their level, in some regions partial mobilization continues,” he said.

Putin ordered the partial mobilization of troops in Russia on September 21. The Defense Ministry said at the time that it planned to boost the strength of the standing army by some 300,000 people.

On October 4, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported surpassing the 200,000 benchmark in the enrolment process.

READ MORE: Partial mobilization completed in Moscow – mayor

The Russian president announced an end to the mobilization within weeks during a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan last Friday.

Peskov also commented on claims that some of the mobilized personnel had been sent to the frontline without proper training and some had lost their lives.

“We don’t have any details, but we have all seen those reports. They will certainly be investigated,” he said, adding that, in this case, the Defense Ministry is the relevant government department.

