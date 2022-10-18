icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Oct, 2022 11:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian official slams Bayraktar drones in prank call

The Turkish-made UAVs are more about PR and corruption than combat effectiveness, Sergey Pashinsky “privately” admits
Ukrainian official slams Bayraktar drones in prank call
Bayraktar TB2 military drone. ©  Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Turkish-made Bayraktar drones have no combat effectiveness due to their extreme vulnerability to air defense systems, Ukrainian official, Sergey Pashinsky said in a mock interview with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.

Pashinsky thought he was speaking to former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. During the call he apparently admitted that “there is more PR and corruption in Bayraktar than combat use,” according to a video published by the duo on their Telegram channel which appears to have been recorded sometime earlier this month.

The politician, who heads the Association of Defense Enterprises of Ukraine, went on to say that the Turkish drones, which Western and Ukrainian media have hailed as a game changer on the battlefield in the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, are “first and foremost a PR project.” 

“I was personally against it, because they are extremely vulnerable to air defense systems,” Pashinsky said, adding that Ukraine had a lot of Bayraktars before fighting broke out and that “they were all shot down within a week.”

He further explained that the drone is “not a self-sufficient weapon” it cannot work by itself as it “gets shot down by air defense systems in a flash and has no combat effectiveness at all.”

Ukraine issues update on proposed Turkish drone plant
Read more
Ukraine issues update on proposed Turkish drone plant

The official noted, however, that they can be used in tandem with anti-radar missiles which have been supplied to Kiev by the US and that “if not for the HIMARS and HARM systems, there would be no more Bayraktars in Ukraine.”

Ukraine previously announced it intends to carry on with its plan to open a Bayraktar manufacturing facility in collaboration with the Ankara-based producer Baykar. That’s after Türkiye gave several drones to Kiev earlier this year.

In another excerpt from Pashinsky’s interview with Vovan and Lexus published last week, but apparently recorded before October 8, the official also admitted that Kiev coordinates its military operations with Washington and stated that “as soon as you tell me that the US approves the destruction of the Crimean Bridge, things can move forward,” adding that “I only need a verbal confirmation.”

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Zelensky whines
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies