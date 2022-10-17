Moscow comments on striking Ukrainian ‘energy system’

The Russian Defense Ministry said military sites were also hit

Russian jets and warships have continued to conduct long-range strikes on “military command centers and the energy system of Ukraine,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure were intensified last week.

“All planned targets have been hit,” the ministry confirmed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian drones had damaged energy sites in Kiev, while critical infrastructure in the eastern Dnepropetrovsk Region and the northern Sumy Region had also been targeted.

“Hundreds of residential areas have lost power as a result of the attack,” the prime minister wrote. “Officials are working to restore electricity supply.”

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, meanwhile, said that a Russian drone had hit an apartment block, killing three people, including a pregnant woman. He added that three people were hospitalized.

Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, including thermal power plants and power lines, this month after Moscow accused Kiev of orchestrating a truck bombing that damaged the bridge connecting Crimea with the mainland.