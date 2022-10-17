icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2022 13:20
Moscow comments on striking Ukrainian ‘energy system’

The Russian Defense Ministry said military sites were also hit
Moscow comments on striking Ukrainian ‘energy system’
A Russian warship launches a missile during the military operation in Ukraine. ©  Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

Russian jets and warships have continued to conduct long-range strikes on “military command centers and the energy system of Ukraine,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure were intensified last week.

“All planned targets have been hit,” the ministry confirmed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian drones had damaged energy sites in Kiev, while critical infrastructure in the eastern Dnepropetrovsk Region and the northern Sumy Region had also been targeted.

“Hundreds of residential areas have lost power as a result of the attack,” the prime minister wrote. “Officials are working to restore electricity supply.”

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, meanwhile, said that a Russian drone had hit an apartment block, killing three people, including a pregnant woman. He added that three people were hospitalized.

READ MORE: Central Kiev hit by kamikaze drones – mayor

Russia has stepped up strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, including thermal power plants and power lines, this month after Moscow accused Kiev of orchestrating a truck bombing that damaged the bridge connecting Crimea with the mainland.

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

