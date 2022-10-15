11 dead in ‘terrorist act’ at Russian training range near Ukraine – MoD

Two suspects have been killed on the spot with retaliation fire, the military said

At least 11 people have been killed and 15 injured in an attack on a training range in Russia's Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. The attack was a “terrorist act,” it added.

Two terrorists have been killed on the spot with retaliatory fire, the ministry said, adding that they have been identified as “citizens of a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).” The CIS includes most former Soviet republics, except for the Baltic States, Ukraine, Georgia and Turkmenistan. The latter is an associate member of the organization.

The Russian military have not provided any further details about the attack or the identities of the assailants.

According to RIA news agency, the two attackers opened fire at a group of volunteer fighters during training at a firing range. The Defense Ministry has so far not commented on this information.

The attack came amid a partial mobilization in Russia, declared as the nation is locked in a protracted conflict with Ukraine. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that over 200,000 reservists had been called to arms as part of the mobilization, with most of them still undergoing training.

Russian authorities have also declared last week's truck explosion on the Crimean Bridge a terrorist act. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accused Ukrainian military intelligence of masterminding the attack, which killed at least four, including the truck driver, and led to a partial collapse of a highway section of the bridge.

Russia has identified 12 individuals as suspected accomplices in the plot and has arrested eight of them, the FSB said. The list of people in custody includes five Russians and three foreigners, who have citizenship of Ukraine and Armenia, law enforcement said at that time.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack on the training range.