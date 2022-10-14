icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Oct, 2022 04:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Belarus on high terrorist alert

Cross-border threats forced a “counter-terrorist operation regime” in Belarus, the country’s foreign minister claimed
Belarus on high terrorist alert
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian KGB agents conducting a counter-terrorist drill ©  Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko

Belarusian armed forces and special services have been placed on high alert to swiftly respond to and contain any threats from neighboring states, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper on Friday.

“The head of our country held a series of meetings with law enforcement agencies, and a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced,” Makei told the paper, without elaborating on the scope of the alleged declaration. As of Friday morning, there were no official public announcements about the move from the security services.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed on Monday that he had ordered the State Security Committee of Belarus (KGB) to conduct “necessary measures of a counter-terrorist nature,” but did not announce any changes to the nationwide threat level.

Belarus announces troop deal with Russia READ MORE: Belarus announces troop deal with Russia

“There was information that some neighboring countries were planning provocations, as far as involving the seizure of certain areas of the Belarusian territory,” Makei explained, adding that “no such signal should be left without an adequate response,” and thus the country's security forces are now ready “to respond to any threats that may arise from neighboring countries.”

Lukashenko declared this week that Belarus would form a joint security force with Russia in response to “aggravation” from Ukraine and the West. With officials in Minsk accusing Ukraine of blowing up bridges and amassing tens of thousands of troops along the Ukraine-Belarus border, Lukashenko claimed that “Kiev is not just discussing, but is planning an attack on the territory of Belarus” at the behest of its Western backers.

Belarus accuses Ukraine of planning attack READ MORE: Belarus accuses Ukraine of planning attack

While Belarus allowed Russian troops to use its territory at the beginning of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Lukashenko reiterated last week that his country’s role in the conflict is limited to self-defense and denying Ukraine the ability to “shoot Russians in the back from the territory of Belarus.”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected the accusations, and in turn claimed that the warnings are actually cover for a possible offensive by Minsk, urging G7 leaders on Tuesday to send “international observers” to his country’s border with Belarus.

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies