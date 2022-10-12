icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Oct, 2022 09:01
Ukrainian terrorist plot foiled in border region – Russia

The would-be attacker planned to cause a powerful explosion at a warehouse, according to the FSB
Credit: The FSB, Russia’s security service

Russia’s FSB security agency has announced the arrest of a Ukrainian citizen, who was allegedly seeking to plant a powerful improvised explosive device inside a transport terminal in the city of Bryansk.

According to Wednesday’s report, the male in his mid-50s travelled to Russia from Ukraine via Estonia. Once in Russia, he recovered the components for an IED from a stash pre-prepared by the Ukrainian special services, the statement claimed.

He later allegedly assembled the bomb at a rented apartment, with an intelligence agent specializing in explosives giving instructions on how to build and test it. The device was adapted from an anti-tank missile warhead and had a yield equivalent to 3 kg of TNT, according to the description.

The FSB said the suspect observed the warehouses of a logistical company in Bryansk, where he wanted to plant the device, before being arrested by Russian law enforcement. Bryansk Region shares a border with Ukraine.

Russian law enforcement has released footage, purportedly showing the moment the suspect was apprehended. The video includes the unpacking of the alleged bomb.

Credit: The FSB, Russia’s security service

The plotter “is remorseful for his actions and is cooperating with the investigation”, the Russian agency stated. It claimed the would-be attacker was sent by Ukraine’s SBU security service.

