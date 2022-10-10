icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2022 12:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian MOD comments on results of strikes in Ukraine

The attack was a complete success and all targets were destroyed, the ministry has claimed
Russian MOD comments on results of strikes in Ukraine
Police experts examine destroyed cars in the center of Ukrainian capital of Kiev on October 10, 2022. ©  SERGEI CHUZAVKOV / AFP

A rocket barrage that targeted Ukrainian military objects and infrastructure has accomplished its goal, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday. The attack came after Moscow accused Kiev of orchestrating a deadly explosion on the strategic Crimean Bridge.

Speaking at a regular briefing, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov noted that Russia had used high-precision and long-range weapons to hit objects on Ukrainian territory, including “military command facilities, communications and energy systems.”

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All designated objects have been hit,” he noted.

His comments came hours after Russia struck multiple targets in Kiev, with the city’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko claiming that “critical infrastructure” had been affected. The attack also apparently hit Vladimirskaya Street, where the main office of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is based, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

Russian strikes a response to Ukrainian ‘terrorism’ — Putin
Read more
Russian strikes a response to Ukrainian ‘terrorism’ — Putin

Apart from Kiev, several other Ukrainian cities were targeted, including Dnepr in east of the country, and Lviv in the west. Following the strikes, Ukrainian authorities reported blackouts in Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov and Ternopol Regions, adding that in other parts of the country power supply had been partially disrupted.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine that if it orchestrates any new terrorist attacks on Russia, it “will respond firmly and on a scale corresponding to the threats created against” it.

The attacks follow a powerful explosion that rocked the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, killing three and causing the partial collapse of the road section, as well as a blaze on the parallel railway span.

While Ukrainian officials did not directly assume responsibility for the explosion, on Sunday Putin claimed that it was the Ukrainian intelligence service that had orchestrated the blast.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Bridge too far
0:00
26:19
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies