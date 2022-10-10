Thousands in Moldova protest over high energy prices

A massive crowd of demonstrators marched through the capital demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu

Thousands of people took to the streets of Moldova’s capital, Chisinau, on Sunday to protest the high cost of living and the policies of the government, as well as those of President Maia Sandu.

The protest, organized by the opposition Shor Party, decried the government's austerity policies, demanded the resignation of Sandu and the cabinet and called for early presidential and parliamentary elections.

The opposition demands that the government provide financial assistance to citizens to ease the burden of rising energy and gas prices, which have increased by almost seven times since last year, according to media.

Up to 60,000 people took part in the protest, according to Dinu Turcanu, Shor Party member and head of Moldova’s Orhei region. She claimed that between 6,000 and 9,000 people from various regions could not attend because police blocked roads leading to Chisinau.

Police put the total number of demonstrators at 5,000 to 6,000 while Moldovan authorities accused the opposition of “financing” the protests by paying people to take part.

Opposition leader Ilan Shor, who fled to Israel after being found guilty of embezzling over $1 billion from the state budget in 2017, addressed the protest by video-link from Israel, demanding Sandu's resignation and lower energy prices.

Protests have been intensifying in Moldova. Sunday’s rally was the fourth since September 18. The demonstrators set up a tent camp near the parliament building and declared an “indefinite protest.”

The developments come as Europe struggles to cope with the ongoing energy crunch, partly caused by the EU’s campaign to phase out Russian energy exports. In June, Moldova received EU candidate status.

Gas prices in Europe surged earlier this year after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February. After the EU and other Western countries imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow and began cutting off Russian energy supplies, gas prices hit record levels, leading to a rise in overall inflation on the continent.