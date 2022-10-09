Ukraine behind terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge – Putin

The Russian Security Service (FSB) has identified the suspects behind the deadly explosion

Ukrainian intelligence is behind the deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday following a report by the head of the national Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin.

The attack was organized by the Ukrainian security services, which were “aided” by some Russian and foreign nationals, according to Bastrykin. The Investigative Committee head also said that the Federal Security Service (FSB) had identified suspects in the blast.

The attack on the bridge was aimed at Russia’s “critical infrastructure,” Bastrykin said, adding that it was “an act of terrorism.”

According to Bastrykin, the truck that exploded on the bridge had arrived in Russia from Bulgaria through Georgia and Armenia.

This was a terrorist act organized by the Ukrainian security services. It was aimed at destroying a major civilian infrastructure facility.

“So, as you just reported, there is no doubt,” Putin said. “It was ordered, planned and carried out by the Ukrainian security services.”

“The Ukrainian security services, as well as citizens of Russia and foreign countries who helped organize this terrorist attack,” Bastrykin clarified.

The attack, which took place early on Saturday, saw a truck exploding on the Crimean Bridge. A part of the highway bridge collapsed in the blast and seven fuel tanks on a train heading towards Crimea through a nearby railway bridge caught fire.

At least three people were killed in the incident. The explosion led to a temporary halt of both road and railway traffic, although both had resumed by Saturday evening. Ukraine stopped short of taking responsibility for the attack, although it was celebrated on social media by the country's Security Service (SBU) and Defense Ministry.