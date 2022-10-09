icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Oct, 2022 17:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine behind terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge – Putin

The Russian Security Service (FSB) has identified the suspects behind the deadly explosion
Ukraine behind terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge – Putin
A view of the bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia. ©  vk.com / myfeo_ru / via Globallookpress.com

Ukrainian intelligence is behind the deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday following a report by the head of the national Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin.

The attack was organized by the Ukrainian security services, which were “aided” by some Russian and foreign nationals, according to Bastrykin. The Investigative Committee head also said that the Federal Security Service (FSB) had identified suspects in the blast.

The attack on the bridge was aimed at Russia’s “critical infrastructure,” Bastrykin said, adding that it was “an act of terrorism.” 

According to Bastrykin, the truck that exploded on the bridge had arrived in Russia from Bulgaria through Georgia and Armenia.

This was a terrorist act organized by the Ukrainian security services. It was aimed at destroying a major civilian infrastructure facility.

“So, as you just reported, there is no doubt,” Putin said. “It was ordered, planned and carried out by the Ukrainian security services.” 

“The Ukrainian security services, as well as citizens of Russia and foreign countries who helped organize this terrorist attack,” Bastrykin clarified.

The attack, which took place early on Saturday, saw a truck exploding on the Crimean Bridge. A part of the highway bridge collapsed in the blast and seven fuel tanks on a train heading towards Crimea through a nearby railway bridge caught fire.

At least three people were killed in the incident. The explosion led to a temporary halt of both road and railway traffic, although both had resumed by Saturday evening. Ukraine stopped short of taking responsibility for the attack, although it was celebrated on social media by the country's Security Service (SBU) and Defense Ministry.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies