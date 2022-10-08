icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Oct, 2022 17:10
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin orders enhanced security around Crimean Bridge

The FSB must ensure the safety of the transport corridor through the Kerch Strait, the president said
Putin orders enhanced security around Crimean Bridge
FILE PHOTO: Russian aircraft flying over the Crimean Bridge that spans the Kerch Strait. ©  KERCH INFO / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a new order on Saturday demanding the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) enhance security of “the Kerch Strait transport corridor.” This comes after the Crimean Bridge was damaged in a truck explosion early on Saturday.

The Russian Transport Ministry said that traffic had been reopened on the bridge, with one lane available for traffic alternating in both directions. The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that truck drivers were advised to use the Kerch ferry crossing. 

The circumstances of the blast, which left three people dead, are being investigated. The incident saw a part of the highway bridge collapse and seven fuel tanks of a train heading towards Crimea through a nearby railway bridge catch fire.

The Russian authorities have not officially named any suspects that could be behind the blast. Ukraine stopped short of claiming responsibility for the incident, although the deadly explosion was celebrated on social media by the country's Security Service (SBU) and Defense Ministry. Kiev’s reaction prompted Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to say that this only demonstrates the “terrorist nature” of the Ukrainian “regime.”

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies