8 Oct, 2022 15:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Crimean Bridge explosion: What we know so far 

The bridge connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia was badly hit on Saturday 
Crimean Bridge explosion: What we know so far 
A smoke rising from a fire on Crimean Bridge. ©  Sputnik / Elena Ivanova

A truck blew up on the Crimean Bridge early on Saturday, causing significant damage to a piece of infrastructure that is vital for Russia in its military operation in Ukraine. Three people were killed as a result of the blast, which temporarily halted both automobile and railway traffic.

