Crimean Bridge explosion: What we know so far 

A truck blew up on the Crimean Bridge early on Saturday, causing significant damage to a piece of infrastructure that is vital for Russia in its military operation in Ukraine. Three people were killed as a result of the blast, which temporarily halted both automobile and railway traffic.

What happened?

The powerful explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Russian peninsula of Crimea to the country’s Krasnodar Region, at around 6am local time on Saturday. It caused a partial collapse of the road used by automobiles and a blaze on a parallel railway section where seven fuel tanks caught fire. Traffic on the whole bridge was stopped due to the incident.





Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck blew up as it was traveling along the 19-km-long structure. The CCTV videos from the scene also showed a lorry exploding.





At least three people were killed as a result of the explosion, according to the Investigative Committee. They’re believed to be the driver and passengers of a car that was attempting to overtake the truck at the moment it blew up. Two bodies have already been retrieved from the waters of the Kerch Strait.

Helicopters were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was extinguished several hours after the explosion. The undamaged part of the bridge was reopened with one lane available for traffic in both directions starting at 4pm local time, the Transport Ministry said. Trains will be running again from 8pm, it added. It’s not yet clear how long it will take to repair the damaged section. The Crimean authorities said that ferry service would also be provided to those looking to cross between the peninsula and mainland.





A criminal investigation has been launched, with law enforcement agencies having already identified the owner of the truck that exploded as being a resident of Russia’s Krasnodar Region. A search has been carried out at the man’s home.