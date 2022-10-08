icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Oct, 2022
‘Terror attack’: How the Crimean Bridge became a key route for Russia and major target for Ukraine

RT explains the significance of the transportation artery which Kiev has repeatedly threatened
‘Terror attack’: How the Crimean Bridge became a key route for Russia and major target for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: Crimean Bridge. ©  AFP / Alexey Nikolsky

Russian authorities said on Saturday that, what was likely, a truck bombing had damaged the strategic Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with the country’s mainland. The Foreign Ministry warned that the incident was proof of the “terrorist nature” of the regime in Ukraine. 

Traffic on the bridge has been closed off after the blast caused a partial collapse of the road section and a fire on the railway portion. 

The blast followed threats from Kiev, which has claimed responsibility for an attack that left three civilians dead. 

