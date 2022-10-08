icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders enhanced security around Crimean Bridge
8 Oct, 2022 06:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Crimean Bridge damage caused by truck explosion – Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the attack on Europe's longest crossing
Crimean Bridge damage caused by truck explosion – Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee
© RT

The bridge that connects the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia has been damaged by a truck bombing, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced on Saturday.

Officials said that the blast, which occurred shortly after 6am local time, caused a partial collapse of the road on the vehicle section. It also triggered a blaze on a freight train on the parallel rail section, with seven fuel tanks catching fire. 

“The arch above the shipping section of the bridge has not been damaged,” the committee added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the attack, with Mikhail Podoliak, a top aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, warning it was just the beginning. 

An unverified video appears to show the moment of the blast.

A video from the scene that was posted on social media appears to show the fuel tank fire and the damage to the road.

Nikolay Lukashenko, the acting regional transport minister, told reporters that the authorities are considering launching a ferry service.

The 19-kilometer (11.8 mile) bridge, which runs across the Kerch Strait and connects Crimea with mainland Russia, consists of a railway section and a vehicle section. It became fully operational in 2020.

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies