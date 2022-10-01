US treats ‘masochist’ allies like enemies – Putin

Citizens of Western countries aren’t spared from US dictatorship, the Russian president warned

Speaking in Moscow on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the collective West seeks to rule the world with an iron fist, not sparing even the “masochists” whom it calls allies but mistreats as much as the declared enemies.

US dictates are backed by brute force, “the law of the fist,” Putin said, pointing out that any state that even so much as aspires to genuine sovereignty is declared an enemy and subjected to “deterrence,” ringed with military bases and alliances, or sanctioned.

“When they are displeased, they introduce sanctions against their allies as well – against this or that bank or company. This is their practice and they will expand it. They have everything in their sights,” the Russian said.

In launching the “sanctions blitzkrieg” against Russia, however, the West was blinded by its own “wishful thinking,” believing the world would fall in line at its command. As it turned out, the orders only excited “complete political masochists and admirers of other unconventional forms of international relations,” Putin said.

While he did not name the “masochists,” earlier in the speech the Russian president noted that the US “actually continues to occupy Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries, which they cynically refer to as equals and allies,” while spying on the homes and offices of their leaders, calling it “a disgrace for those who do this and for those who, like slaves, silently and meekly swallow this arrogant behavior.”

The dictatorship of Western elites “targets all societies, including the citizens of Western countries themselves.” He noted that politicians in Europe now “have to convince their fellow citizens to eat less, take a shower less often and dress warmer at home,” while declaring anyone who dares to ask why a radical and extremist, falsely pointing to Russia as the culprit.

But people cannot be fed with printed dollars and euros. You can't feed them with those pieces of paper, and the virtual, inflated capitalisation of western social media companies can't heat their homes.

The Russian president also pointed to the “radical denial of moral, religious, and family values” by Western leaders, arguing that their “complete renunciation of what it means to be human, the overthrow of faith and traditional values, and the suppression of freedom are coming to resemble a ‘religion in reverse’ – pure Satanism.”

Faced with economic troubles they do not know how to resolve, leaders of the West may “trigger a collapse of the entire system and blame everything on that, or – God forbid – decide to use the old formula of economic growth through war,” Putin warned. However, “Russia is aware of its responsibility to the international community and will make every effort to ensure that cooler heads prevail.”

According to the Russian president, the “current neocolonial model is ultimately doomed,” but its masters “will cling to it to the end” as they simply have nothing else to offer.

Putin’s remarks came at the signing ceremony accepting the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye into the Russian Federation, following a week-long referendum that the West has denounced as a “sham” conducted “at gunpoint.”

Commenting on the speech, the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Putin was “raving” about satanism of the West in order to justify his “colonial and imperial land grab” in Ukraine.