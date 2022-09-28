icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Sep, 2022 13:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia to summon UN Security Council

Moscow will request a meeting over a suspected “sabotage” attack on the Nord Stream pipeline
Russia to summon UN Security Council
FILE PHOTO: Members of the UN Security Council meet at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. ©  Liao Pan / China News Service via Getty Images

Moscow seeks to call an emergency UN Security Council session over the “provocations” at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday in a Telegram post. Both pipelines were severely damaged earlier this week in what many suspect was a deliberate attack.

Danish authorities confirmed gas leaks on the pipelines not far from the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea on Monday after the pipeline operator reported the loss of pressure in both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The Swedish and Danish authorities later said there were a series of undersea explosions.

Russian, American, and Swedish officials then said that the damage might have been the result of a targeted attack on pipeline infrastructure. No suspects behind the incident have officially been named, although former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski “thanked” Washington for destroying the pipeline in a tweet. Moscow, which called the incident a “terrorist attack," also named the US as a potential suspect. 

Russia tells EU to treat US as pipeline sabotage suspect
Read more
Russia tells EU to treat US as pipeline sabotage suspect

Several German high-ranking MPs have, meanwhile, pointed the finger at Russia, accusing it of attempts to “stir up uncertainty among the European population.”

There has been no shortage of threats from some Western nations against Russian undersea pipelines, particularly the Nord Stream 2 both before and after late February, when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. It had been ready to pump gas since September last year, but was not put into operation due to Germany’s refusal to certify it. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded last month that the pipeline be “totally scrapped.” US President Joe Biden warned in early February, before Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, that if Moscow acts against Kiev, “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.” A journalist asked him to clarify what exactly he meant, to which Biden responded: “I promise you, we will be able to do that.”

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies