Russia to summon UN Security Council

Moscow will request a meeting over a suspected “sabotage” attack on the Nord Stream pipeline

Moscow seeks to call an emergency UN Security Council session over the “provocations” at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday in a Telegram post. Both pipelines were severely damaged earlier this week in what many suspect was a deliberate attack.

Danish authorities confirmed gas leaks on the pipelines not far from the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea on Monday after the pipeline operator reported the loss of pressure in both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The Swedish and Danish authorities later said there were a series of undersea explosions.

Russian, American, and Swedish officials then said that the damage might have been the result of a targeted attack on pipeline infrastructure. No suspects behind the incident have officially been named, although former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski “thanked” Washington for destroying the pipeline in a tweet. Moscow, which called the incident a “terrorist attack," also named the US as a potential suspect.

Several German high-ranking MPs have, meanwhile, pointed the finger at Russia, accusing it of attempts to “stir up uncertainty among the European population.”

There has been no shortage of threats from some Western nations against Russian undersea pipelines, particularly the Nord Stream 2 both before and after late February, when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. It had been ready to pump gas since September last year, but was not put into operation due to Germany’s refusal to certify it.

Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded last month that the pipeline be “totally scrapped.” US President Joe Biden warned in early February, before Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, that if Moscow acts against Kiev, “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.” A journalist asked him to clarify what exactly he meant, to which Biden responded: “I promise you, we will be able to do that.”