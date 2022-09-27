Zelensky condemns referendums on joining Russia in Ukraine’s breakaway southeast

The Ukrainian president urged “every country in the world” to face off Moscow

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky firmly rejected the referendums staged in Moscow-held parts of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, as well as in the Lugansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) People’s Republics, on joining Russia.

Speaking during a UN Security Council meeting via a video link on Tuesday, he urged the countries of the world to reject the results. Zelensky also reiterated his threat to stop any contact with Russia should it recognize the results of the referendums.

“Russia’s recognition of these pseudo-referendums as normal, the implementation of the so-called ‘Crimean scenario’ now, another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory, will mean that we will have nothing to talk about with Russian President [Vladimir Putin],” Zelensky stated, urging “every country in the world” to send a strong message against Russia’s actions.

The referendums ran across the Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine’s southeast and the Donbass republics over the past five days. The idea of joining Russia has been overwhelmingly supported by the local population, according to official results announced late on Tuesday.

In Donetsk, some 99.23% of voters supported the idea of reunification with Russia, with Lugansk showing a slightly lower figure of 98.42%. Zaporozhye Region highly supported the idea of splitting from Ukraine and joining Russia, with some 93% of voters backing it. Some 87% have supported this idea in Kherson Region as well.