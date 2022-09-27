icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2022 08:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Ex-president weighs in on using nukes against Ukraine

Western nations would “swallow” Russia’s use of nuclear weapons against its neighbor, Dmitry Medvedev said
Ex-president weighs in on using nukes against Ukraine
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. ©  RIA Novosti/ Ekaterina Shtukina

NATO would not intervene if Moscow used nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev has said, claiming that Kiev’s Western backers would be unwilling “to die in a nuclear apocalypse” for the country.

However, the former Russian president said it was highly unlikely that the conditions for warranting a nuclear response by Moscow would arise in Ukraine.

Medvedev made the comments as he discussed the hypothetical use of nuclear weapons by Russia on social media on Tuesday. He dismissed remarks by Western politicians, who have been warning Moscow against using nukes, as “diarrheic demagoguery.”

The conditions permitting the use of Russia’s nuclear arsenal are stated plainly and publicly in the country’s nuclear doctrine, Medvedev said. Moscow says it will only use its most deadly weapons if it or one of its allies is attacked with weapons of mass destruction or if its existence is at stake in a conventional conflict.

Hypothetically, if Ukraine were to pose a threat to Russia’s existence, Moscow could use nuclear weapons, he added, but the stakes would then be too high for third parties to get involved.

“I believe NATO would not intervene in the conflict even in this scenario. The safety of Washington, London, Brussels is more important for the Alliance than the fate of useless, perishing Ukraine,” Medvedev predicted.

Russia tells US to ‘back off’ its ‘aggressive’ course
Read more
Russia tells US to ‘back off’ its ‘aggressive’ course

“Sending modern arms to Ukraine is just a business with an extra seasoning of hatred towards us. Nothing more,” he said. “[American] and European demagogues would not die in a nuclear apocalypse. This is why they will swallow the use of any weapons in the ongoing conflict.”

The latest warnings against the use of nuclear weapons were led by US President Joe Biden following an address by Vladimir Putin last week, during which the Russian leader claimed Washington and its allies were seeking to partition Russia. He cautioned that Moscow would use all tools at its disposal to defend itself.

Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chair of Russia’s National Security Council, also warned that the country would not tolerate a nuclear-armed hostile neighbor.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky previously suggested that Kiev’s commitment not to have nuclear weapons could be withdrawn. The idea, which Zelensky voiced during a speech at the Munich Security Conference in mid-February, prompted a furious response from Moscow, which perceived the remarks as a serious threat to Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies