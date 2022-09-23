icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Sep, 2022 15:35
Rallies in support of Donbass, Zaporozhye, Kherson referendums held in Russia (VIDEO)

The first results of the five-day vote are expected by Wednesday

People are rallying across Russia in support of the referendums which will determine if the Donbass republics and the Russian-controlled territories of southern Ukraine officially join Russia.

Thousands have gathered in Moscow near the Kremlin, holding Russian flags, as well as flags of the country’s regions and political parties. 

Celebrities, including actors and pop stars, are taking part in the ‘We Don’t Abandon Our Own’ rally.

The organizers of the event, the All-Russia People’s Front (ONF), said the rally “reflects the aspirations of all Russians and will help express the support of Muscovites for the residents of the liberated territories.” Similar events were held in other cities. 

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, kicked off a five-day vote on Friday on joining Russia. These lands are predominantly Russian-speaking and have historical ties with Russia. 

RT
People hold a giant flag of Russia during a rally to support the referendum on the joining of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye and the Kherson region to Russia, in Novosibirsk, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev

Ukraine, the US, and EU have rejected the referendum as a “sham,” vowing to ignore the results. 

The DPR and LPR broke away from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Moscow recognized them as independent states in February. Kherson Region, as well as large chunks of Zaporozhye Region, were seized by Russian troops after Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring country.

