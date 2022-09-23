icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Sep, 2022 11:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Exceptions to Russia’s partial mobilization revealed

The Defense Ministry says certain skilled IT, media, and finance workers will not be called up
Exceptions to Russia’s partial mobilization revealed
FILE PHOTO: IT specialist at work in the SEZ 'Innopolis' in Tatarstan. ©  Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid

Russia’s partial mobilization of military reservists will not apply to some skilled workers, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday. Waivers will be granted to people with a post-secondary degree, who work in sectors of the economy such as information technology, telecommunications, mass media, and finance, the statement said.

Organizations whose workers qualify will need to send lists of their employees to the Russian General Staff to ensure that they are not called up for service.

Russian draft rules provide for exemptions from service for some able-bodied people, including those whose presence at home is necessary to help dependent family members and workers in strategically important organizations, like defense manufacturers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Germany welcomes Russian draft dodgers

The Defense Ministry said it intends to enlist 300,000 people into active service, prioritizing those with combat experience and professions required for the military operation Ukraine.

On Thursday, it reported that around 10,000 volunteers went to recruitment centers on the first day of the mobilization, even before the ministry fully launched the draft.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Shrinking Ukraine
0:00
24:45
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies