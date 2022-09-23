Exceptions to Russia’s partial mobilization revealed

The Defense Ministry says certain skilled IT, media, and finance workers will not be called up

Russia’s partial mobilization of military reservists will not apply to some skilled workers, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday. Waivers will be granted to people with a post-secondary degree, who work in sectors of the economy such as information technology, telecommunications, mass media, and finance, the statement said.

Organizations whose workers qualify will need to send lists of their employees to the Russian General Staff to ensure that they are not called up for service.

Russian draft rules provide for exemptions from service for some able-bodied people, including those whose presence at home is necessary to help dependent family members and workers in strategically important organizations, like defense manufacturers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said it intends to enlist 300,000 people into active service, prioritizing those with combat experience and professions required for the military operation Ukraine.

On Thursday, it reported that around 10,000 volunteers went to recruitment centers on the first day of the mobilization, even before the ministry fully launched the draft.