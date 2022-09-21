Lavrov names main culprit for global crisis

Russian FM says the collective West persists in its dream of unipolarity, which is gone forever

The main cause of the deteriorating situation in the world is the “persistent desire of the West ked by the United States to ensure its global dominance,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, in an exclusive interview with Newsweek. Such an endeavor was “impossible for obvious reasons,” Lavrov added.

“Those whom we believed to be trustworthy economic partners have chosen illegitimate sanctions and a unilateral break-off of business ties,” Lavrov told the magazine, referring to the US and the EU.

Lavrov, who is in New York this week for the 77th UN General Assembly, also discussed the impact of the Western embargo on the Russian economy – and their own. The sanctions appear to be a double-edged sword, he pointed out, as “increasing prices and decreasing incomes are seen in many European countries, as well as energy shortages and threats of social upheaval.”

The routine benefits of civilization become the privilege of the rich. This is the price that ordinary citizens pay for the anti-Russian policy of the ruling elites.

Affordable Russian energy had enabled the EU industry to compete with American companies, but “it looks like this will not be the case anymore, and it has not been our choice,” Lavrov told Newsweek. “If people in the West want to act to the detriment of their own interests, we cannot keep them from doing that.”



After the West wrecked practically overnight what took decades to build, “I do not think that in the foreseeable future they will be able to restore their credibility as business counterparts,” Lavrov said.

Russia will “continue working with those partners who are ready for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation, who have not been affected by anti-Russian hysteria. And they constitute the vast majority of the international community,” according to the foreign minister.

Moscow’s relationship with China, for example, is “characterized by deep mutual trust” and maintaining that strategic partnership is “an absolute foreign policy priority,” Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, Washington and its “satellites” are “still living in the day before yesterday, thinking in terms of unipolarity. They cannot accept the fact that the modern world is no longer West-centered. And it will never be again,” said the Russian foreign minister.