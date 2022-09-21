icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 12:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia foils Ukraine offensive – MoD

Kiev’s forces have failed in their attacks in southern part of the country, Sergey Shoigu claimed
Russia foils Ukraine offensive – MoD
FILE PHOTO: A destroyed tank is seen in the arch of a residential building destroyed by missile strikes in Severodonetsk, Luhansk People's Republic. ©  Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk

Russia has thwarted all of Ukraine’s attempts to mount an offensive in the south of the country, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow has inflicted heavy losses of Kiev’s troops in recent weeks.

All attempts of the Ukrainian armed forces to launch an offensive in the direction of Nikolaev and Krivoy Rog have been stopped,” he noted.

The minister also revealed Ukraine’s recent military casualties, claiming that within the last three weeks Kiev had lost in total more than 7,000 service members killed and 970 weapon units neutralized, including 208 tanks, 245 APCs and 186 other armored military vehicles, as well as 15 military planes.

Shoigu went on to say that Moscow had transferred troops from the areas near the towns of Izium and Balakleya in Kharkov Region, northeastern Ukraine, “to strengthen the striking capabilities of the Russian military in the Donbass.”

READ MORE: Moscow provides details on partial mobilization

On Wednesday, Shoigu announced that Russia would call on 300,000 reservists as part of a partial nationwide mobilization, adding that the newly arrived troops would be used to defend the line of contact between Moscow and Ukraine’s forces, which is almost 1,000 kilometers long.

On the same day, Shoigu also updated Russia’s total losses in Ukraine, putting them at 5,937 dead. Meanwhile, he estimated fatalities on the Ukrainian side as ten times higher, with 61,207 of Kiev’s troops killed.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies