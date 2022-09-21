icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 14:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian MPs ease naturalization rules for foreigner fighters 

Citizens of other nations who sign up for Russian military service will have fewer conditions for naturalization
Russian MPs ease naturalization rules for foreigner fighters 
FILE PHOTO: Russian military service members. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Rusanov

The Russian parliament has approved a draft law offering a simplified path towards obtaining the country’s citizenship to foreign nationals who sign up for Russian military service. 

The Federation Council, the upper house of the parliament, passed the bill on Wednesday after it was approved by the lower chamber, the State Duma, a day earlier. 

Normally, foreigners who want to apply for Russian citizenship need to meet several conditions, but those who join the Russian military get some leniency. The new amendment seeks to make the exception apply to more people. 

Currently, a simplified naturalization procedure applies, among other cases, to citizens of former USSR countries who sign up for service in the Russian military for at least three years.

The bill, if signed into law, will make all foreign nationals qualify for the exception and would reduce the minimum required commitment to one year of service.

READ MORE: Russia to toughen punishment for crimes during wartime

Applicants under the facilitation clause do not need to obtain a Russian residency permit or live in the country for several years, unlike regular citizenship-seekers. They are still required to pledge that they would observe Russian law, have a legal source of income, and speak Russian with a certain level of fluency to apply for naturalization.

The bill would also change the rules on how long the first contract signed by a foreigner to serve in the Russian military should be. The current rules mandate it to be five years long, but the amendment reduces it to one year.

The bill will now be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin to be signed into law.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies