icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Sep, 2022 14:27
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine reveals when it will stop asking for Western weapons

Kiev will stop soliciting Western support only after Russia’s “defeat,” the foreign minister told Bloomberg
Ukraine reveals when it will stop asking for Western weapons
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kyiv's airport Boryspil. ©  Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Kiev will no longer request weapons deliveries from the West, only after Ukraine prevails over Russia, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba claimed on Monday, adding that the supplies are part of a “recipe to defeat” Moscow's forces.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Kuleba indicated that despite a constant flow of Western armaments into the country, Kiev needs even more of them, given that it is now fighting such an “enemy” as Russia.

Sometimes I’m being asked when there is enough of weapons that we have received. And I always say… it will be enough only after Ukraine wins. Until then, we will be asking for more,” he stated.

Foreign minister also noted that Kiev’s recent counter-offensive in Kharkov region has shown that the combination of Ukrainian forces’ “stamina” of Kiev’s forces and Western-supplied weapons, most of which come from the US, are “the recipe to defeat Russia on the ground.” Moscow, however, insisted that it pulled its troops back from some areas to “regroup” and to strengthen the Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine unlikely to get US F-16s soon – Politico
Read more
Ukraine unlikely to get US F-16s soon – Politico

At the same time, Kuleba admitted that sustainability of Western weapon deliveries is an issue, which needs to be constantly raised by Kiev authorities as they talk with their Western colleagues.

NATO has been supporting Ukraine since 2014, but has significantly ramped up its military assistance after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring country in late February.

However, the delays in weapons deliveries have been quite frequent. Last week, Die Welt reported that while Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with 18 self-propelled RCH-155 howitzers in addition to the military hardware already supplied, the guns would not arrive for at least another 30 months.

Earlier this month, Germany’s defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, claimed that Berlin has handed over “an unbelievable amount” of weaponry from its reserves to Ukraine, adding that the country has “reached the limit” in terms of what it can send to Kiev.

Moreover, earlier this month, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that the bloc’s members have significantly depleted their weapons stockpiles, urging the Western defense industry to ramp up arms production.

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war
Bait and switch: How Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but went on to win the war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘German question’
0:00
25:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies