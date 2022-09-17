icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Sep, 2022 15:49
HomeRussia & FSU

Nazi past prevents Germany from sending more weapons to Ukraine – Zelensky

Making yet another plea for Western weapons, the Ukrainian leader also called on Berlin to forget its war guilt and arm his forces
Nazi past prevents Germany from sending more weapons to Ukraine – Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky speaks following talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev, Ukraine, September 15, 2022. ©  AFP / Sergei Supinsky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russian forces of committing war crimes and demanded more weapons for the fight, in an interview with Reuters on Friday. The Ukrainian leader singled out Germany, where he said the legacy of the Nazis creates “psychological barriers” to sending heavy armaments.

Zelensky said that mass graves in the Kharkov region had been found containing “burials of many people,” including “entire families,” some of whom had been tortured. He claimed that “there is some evidence” that war crimes had been committed.

The region fell back under Ukrainian control last week, following a costly offensive by Kiev’s military and a withdrawal of the lighter force of Russian and Donbass troops stationed there. 

Zelensky aide says civilian officials are 'legitimate targets'
Read more
Zelensky aide says civilian officials are 'legitimate targets'

Ukrainian officials then claimed to have found a mass grave near the city of Izium, prompting Western leaders and media outlets to condemn the “atrocities” allegedly committed by Russian forces. While Moscow has not yet commented on the allegations, some reports from the area suggest that the bodies may have belonged to Ukrainian soldiers who had been hastily buried by Russian troops after the Ukrainian military stopped collecting its dead earlier this summer. The grave plots seen on some of the pictures were marked with crosses reading ‘VSU’, the Russian abbreviation for ‘Armed Forces of Ukraine’.

Zelensky has repeatedly accused Russia of committing war crimes, including the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol and the killing of civilians in Bucha. Moscow described the former event as a “staged provocation” by Ukraine, and the latter allegations as false.

In the interview with Reuters, Zelensky called for more countries to send weapons to his military. "We would want more help from Turkey, We would want more help from South Korea. More help from the Arab world. From Asia," he said. Addressing Germany, which has exhausted its own military stockpiles to arm Ukraine and refuses to send its heavy battle tanks, Zelensky claimed that Germans have “certain psychological barriers” to increasing arms deliveries, stemming from their Nazi past.

While the Ukrainian president described Russia as “fascist,” Ukraine is the only country in the world to have integrated neo-Nazi militias into its regular armed forces, and Ukrainian troops, including Zelensky’s own bodyguards, are regularly photographed wearing Nazi insignia.

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow
Leaked documents expose Ukrainian attempts to destabilize Russia and draw NATO into a full-scale war with Moscow FEATURE
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war on Russia
0:00
24:56
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies